Free veteran job fair coming to the Jackson Center

The Jackson Center will be hosting a Your Next Mission Job Fair Tuesday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 50 employers will be at the Jackson Center Tuesday for a free veteran job fair.

Still Serving Veterans and American Freedom Foundation are teaming up to host a Your Next Mission Job Fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Huntsville.

At the event, attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in free resume and LinkedIn reviews to help bolster their applications.

Some of the companies that will be in attendance include, the FBI, Northrop Grumman, Huntsville Hospital and Raytheon among many more.

Click here to register or for more information on the event.

