Decatur Fire & Rescue launches hands-only CPR program

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur’s Fire & Rescue Department has launched a new program called, “Lend a Hand, Decatur”, a new CPR program to teach hands-only techniques to citizens.

Training Chief Christopher Phillips said this program will increase confidence in citizens when it comes to administering CPR.

“Hands-only CPR can be demonstrated within a few minutes,” Phillips said in a statement. “We’re excited to enable more and more people to have the confidence to make a difference until more trained help arrives.”

Decatur City Schools, Serra Toyota of Decatur and Hardy Chiropractic are some institutions that have already participated in the training program.

If you would like to request training, contact Lieutenant Brandon Sivley at (256) 341-4860.

