Cullman Strawberry Festival set for May 7

Cullman Strawberry Festival is scheduled for May 7.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - On Saturday, May 7, Cullman will be hosting the 83rd Strawberry Festival, the longest-running strawberry festival in the state.

The one-day event will feature plenty of events along with an area for local farmers to be on hand selling their produce.

Some of the events included in the festival will be, arts and crafts, food vendors, doggy pageant, a baking competition, and entertainment by the Georgia Thunderbolts, Chayce Beckham and Gin Blossoms. Admission to the event is free.

The festival will be held at the Festhalle Farmers Market and Depot Park in downtown Cullman from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

