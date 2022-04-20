Deals
Brooks and Dunn coming to Huntsville

The legendary country duo is coming to Huntsville May 13 with special guests, Walker Hayes and...
The legendary country duo is coming to Huntsville May 13 with special guests, Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary country duo, Brooks and Dunn are coming to Huntsville in May as they return to arenas for the first time in a decade.

Brooks and Dunn announced in February that their REBOOT 2022 TOUR will be coming to Huntsville on May 13.

The concert will be held at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m. and will feature Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade as special guests.

Brooks and Dunn hold the record for duos and groups with 10 top-10 albums on the Billboard.

