Brooks and Dunn coming to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Legendary country duo, Brooks and Dunn are coming to Huntsville in May as they return to arenas for the first time in a decade.

Brooks and Dunn announced in February that their REBOOT 2022 TOUR will be coming to Huntsville on May 13.

The concert will be held at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m. and will feature Walker Hayes and Morgan Wade as special guests.

Brooks and Dunn hold the record for duos and groups with 10 top-10 albums on the Billboard.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.