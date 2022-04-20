Breezy winds and warmer temps for Wednesday

Fair skies and cool temperatures in the 40s will start off our Wednesday morning with a light easterly breeze.

Winds will increase through the morning hours and will become more southeasterly, sustained winds between 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph are anticipated through the day. Cloud cover will increase into the afternoon leaving us partly to mostly cloudy with highs reaching the lower 70s. There is a slight chance of seeing some isolated showers developing late tonight into Thursday morning with lows staying mild in the low to middle 50s, skies will be mainly cloudy.

More sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday with breezy south winds yet again, this warming wind will boot temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s Thursday afternoon. Sunny and dry conditions will stay with us for Friday through the weekend with temperatures well above average in the middle 80s!

Next week looks to be a bit more unsettled with chances for scattered rain and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

