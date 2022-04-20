Beach Volleyball returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Sports Commission continues to bring the best sporting events to the Southeast. For the second straight year, Collegiate Beach Volleyball will compete at The John Hunt Park Sand Volleyball Complex. The ASUN Conference, CCSA, and Conference USA will hold their Tournament Championships in the Rocket City.

The Huntsville Sports Commission, Rally Volleyball, Huntsville/Madison County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Huntsville will host the two week event. The ASUN Tourney begins Friday April 22nd through Monday April 25th. The CCSA and Conference USA Tournaments begin next weekend April 28th through the 30th.

The Huntsville Sports Commission hosted the 2021 CCSA Championship. The UNA Lions will compete in the ASUN Championships.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.