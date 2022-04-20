Albertville man arrested on child sex charges

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested on child sex charges on March 26 after a joint investigation between the Albertville Police Department and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

According to the Albertville police, information uncovered during the investigation led authorities to believe Domingo Manuel Fransico, 48, may have had access to multiple children over a period of years; mainly from 2005 until the present day.

APD and DHR were assisted by the Marshall County Child Advocacy Center and the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office in this case.

Fransico was booked into the Marshall County Jail on one count of first-degree sodomy and one count f sexual abuse of a child under 12. Fransico is being held on a $100,000 bond. Officers say he is expected to face more charges.

