Agriculture Adventures Trail: How to find the best farms, festivals and wineries all summer long

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ALABAMA (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Looking for ways to get out of the house this summer?

North Alabama is known for its beautiful mountains, the flow of the Tennessee River and of course its rich agriculture. We often hear about unique spots to visit right in our neck of the woods, but don’t always know how to find them.

That’s why the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association has launched the Agriculture Adventures Trail. Find out what orchards and farms are selling seasonal fruits and vegetables, visit the Cullman Strawberry Festival to find strawberries in literally everything, visit a winery and have drinks at sunset or visit a farm and learn about how our animals are helping our community!

You can find the full trail of destinations at NorthAlabama.org.

