3 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are facing drug charges after deputies seized drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia from a camper in Franklin County.

Weasley Jones, Jessica Hepp and Jecklyn Gilley were arrested on April 19 after a drug investigation conducted by the Franklin County Drug Task Force. Deputies responded to a camper on Old Winstead in the Spruce Pine Community.

When deputies arrived, two males ran from the camper and three individuals were found inside. Deputies say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the camper. According to the FCSO, deputies seized drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles and guns.

Homemade guns seized in Franklin County (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Franklin County deputies say some of the guns were homemade and had the capability of firing shotgun ammo. Jones, Gilley and Hepp were arrested for drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. Additional arrests are expected for the two males who ran from the camper.

