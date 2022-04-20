Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

3 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County

Guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia seized in Franklin County
Guns, drugs and drug paraphernalia seized in Franklin County(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are facing drug charges after deputies seized drugs, guns and drug paraphernalia from a camper in Franklin County.

Weasley Jones, Jessica Hepp and Jecklyn Gilley were arrested on April 19 after a drug investigation conducted by the Franklin County Drug Task Force. Deputies responded to a camper on Old Winstead in the Spruce Pine Community.

When deputies arrived, two males ran from the camper and three individuals were found inside. Deputies say they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the camper. According to the FCSO, deputies seized drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, hypodermic needles and guns.

Homemade guns seized in Franklin County
Homemade guns seized in Franklin County(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

Franklin County deputies say some of the guns were homemade and had the capability of firing shotgun ammo. Jones, Gilley and Hepp were arrested for drug trafficking, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana. Additional arrests are expected for the two males who ran from the camper.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Latest News

City of Decatur
Decatur Planning Commission approves two highly criticized items
This will give victims of sexual assault better protection against their abusers. The word...
Lawsuit filed against City of Florence, police chief
HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Man charged with attempted murder
Man charged with attempted murder