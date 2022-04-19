Deals
Woman arrested for Priceville identity theft in Bessemer

Shenika Clay was arrested in Bessemer for stealing the identity of a Priceville citizen.
Shenika Clay was arrested in Bessemer for stealing the identity of a Priceville citizen.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An elderly Priceville citizen discovered they were the victim of identity theft Friday when they noticed two unauthorized charges at an automobile dealership in Bessemer.

Over the course of the investigation, Priceville Police determined that Sheneika Clay was the suspect that they were looking for.

Later that same day, Bessemer Police arrested Clay at the same automobile dealership for unrelated charges.

Clay is being held in the Jefferson County Jail but Priceville Police obtained a warrant and Clay will be extradited to Morgan County.

According to Priceville Police, Clay is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Posted by Priceville Police Department, Alabama on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

