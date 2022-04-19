Trash Panda ace wins Pitcher of the Week Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Trash Pandas announced that Brett Kerry has won the Southern League Pitcher of the Week Award.

It was the first Pitcher of the Week Award this season and Kerry’s first-ever.

The Angels’ 2021 fourth-round pick has been spectacular in his two appearances this season, allowing just one run in 10 innings on the mound.

Kerry was the starter for Rocket City’s opening day and registered five scoreless innings, no walks and struck out eight. All six of Kerry’s first outs were strikeouts.

In his second start of the season, Kerry registered 12 strikeouts in just five innings of play. Along with a Double-A leading 20 total strikeouts, Kerry boasts an incredible .90 ERA.

