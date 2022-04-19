Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley, and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong were in attendance
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Alabama announced that it will receive a new investment of $222M further the development of 4-cylinder engines and hybrid-electric technology.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong were in attendance for the announcement along with Toyota Alabama leaders.

Toyota also announced that it will be investing a total of $383 million in U.S.-based production plants.

Huntsville’s $222 million investment is the largest with Troy, Missouri taking the second most, $109 million. Jackson, Tennesee ($36 million) and Georgetown, Kentucky ($16 million) are also receiving new investments from Toyota.

Toyota says that the investment in Alabama will help to expand the facility and give the facility the capability to build 900,000 engines annually. The original investment represents a $1.5 billion investment according to Toyota.

Watch the full announcement at the top of the story.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama shares major announcement
Toyota announces new investment
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama shares major announcement
Limestone County announces road closure
Chapman Hollow Road closed
Huntsville Utilities announced a road closure for Tuesday.
Section of Randolph Avenue closed for the majority of the day