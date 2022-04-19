Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Toyota Alabama announced that it will receive a new investment of $222M further the development of 4-cylinder engines and hybrid-electric technology.

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, Madison Mayor Paul Finley and Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong were in attendance for the announcement along with Toyota Alabama leaders.

Toyota also announced that it will be investing a total of $383 million in U.S.-based production plants.

Huntsville’s $222 million investment is the largest with Troy, Missouri taking the second most, $109 million. Jackson, Tennesee ($36 million) and Georgetown, Kentucky ($16 million) are also receiving new investments from Toyota.

Toyota says that the investment in Alabama will help to expand the facility and give the facility the capability to build 900,000 engines annually. The original investment represents a $1.5 billion investment according to Toyota.

