Talladega week!

Geico 500 Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway
NASCAR Cup Series will compete at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday April 24th.
NASCAR Cup Series will compete at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday April 24th.(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - There’s nothing like Talladega Superspeedway racing in NASCAR. Just ask 2018 winner Aric Almirola.

“So Talladega is like being on the interstate, four lanes wide, all four lanes are packed with semi trucks, and you’re in the middle of semi trucks,” Almirola said via a Zoom Interview leading up to race day.

Almirola who will get the start in the No. 10 Smithfield/IHOP Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, understands what it takes to reach victory lane. So far in the 2022 season, Almirola has captured one top five and four top 10s and is currently 12th in the NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Drivers in the Cup series are also trying to navigate the new Next Gen Cars introduced this season. Add to the thrill of reaching speeds of up to 200 miles per hour, a Superspeedway win is also tough, but rewarding.

“There’s a semi truck on each side of you , there’s a semi truck behind you and ahead of you, and the entire interstate is packed like that,” Almirola added. “And you’re running 200 miles per hour and you can’t see (laughter). That’s what it’s like”

This will also be the final season for Almirola as a full time driver. He will retire at the end of the 2022 season. His best season to date was 2020. He recorded six top-fives (he earned five top-fives consecutively from Homestead to Indianapolis) and 18 top 10 finishes.

The Geico 500 will begin Sunday at 2.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

