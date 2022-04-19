Sunny but cool 60s this afternoon, early evening

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Another copy and paste kind of day with highs still unseasonably cool only topping out in the lower to mid-60s this late afternoon and early evening. We are still calm and quiet across the radar as expected and another chilly evening is on tap with lows tumbling into the low and mid-40s.

It is doubtful that we will see another Frost Advisory tomorrow morning with only isolated locations near the state line reaching the upper 30s, so your plants should be in the clear.

Plan on breezier conditions tomorrow with winds coming out of the east and southeast at 5 to 15 mph. We could see gusts up to 30 mph, but by Thursday winds will be much calmer. Temperatures will start to rebound with highs back around seasonal averages in the low to mid-70s by midweek and low to mid-80s by the weekend. Not much change in the forecast except for some small rain chances added to late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Most of this moisture looks rather minimal at this point, so just plan on a stray shower or storm.

More rain chances are in the forecast heading into early next week as another system bring back scattered showers and storms to the region.

