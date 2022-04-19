Deals
Section of Randolph Avenue closed for the majority of the day

Huntsville Utilities announced a road closure for Tuesday.
Huntsville Utilities announced a road closure for Tuesday.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities announced in a tweet that it has closed a section of the eastbound lane of Randolph Avenue.

The Huntsville Utilities Natural Gas Operations says that the closure is between Calhoun St. and Lincoln St.

What they are fixing was not released, but the maintenance will last the majority of the day.

