Pulaski Pike road concerns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - We are on your side after several viewers reached out with concerns about a two mile stretch of Pulaski Pike from Monroe Road to Bob Wade Lane.

Every day hundreds of drivers travel Pulaski Pike, as they enter the city limits. Drivers say as soon as they cross the city line, they’re greeted with potholes and a bumpy ride.

“I’ve seen cars lose control, go off the road, there’s no shoulder, I even saw one vehicle turn over into a ditch, because they hit a pothole and lost control of their car,” said commuter Kim Adcock.

There are some pretty big potholes, and areas of the road appear to have big cracks. Drivers say when it rains, it’s even worse.

“The road floods in a heavy downpour. It’s a two lane road. One of the only two lane roads that feeds Huntsville,” said Adcock.

Chris McNeese with Public works says he’s aware of the potholes, but as of right now, the two mile stretch of Pulaski Pike isn’t bad enough to resurface.

Roads in the city are rated and the portion of Pulaski Pike called into question scored a 34. It takes a 40 or above to be considered for resurfacing.

He says crews will go out and fix the potholes, but that doesn’t sit well with some commuters.

“I would like for the city to repave that road, instead of going outputting more asphalt in the potholes, which lasts all of about a couple of months. A good rain, it washes out and we’re right back to where we started from,” said Adcock.

