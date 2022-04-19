Deals
Payton Walker looks back at her ancestry with the Daughters of the American Revolution

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Have you ever wondered who came before you? Who were your ancestors and what did they do? Many of us do, but we don’t always want to pay for all of the different services online.

The Daughters of the American Revolution teach Payton how anyone can research their family’s genealogy for free using resources like FamilySearch.org, DAR.org and RevWarApps.org. Payton learned more about her fifth great-grandfather and a connection her family has to Huntsville dating years back.

