Nice Warm Up Ahead

The day started off rather chilly with patchy frost early this morning across the Tennessee Valley, but we have since warmed up. Not much though, with highs still projected to be below average as they top out only in the lower to mid 60s this late afternoon. All calm and quiet across radar as expected and another chilly evening is on tap with lows tumbling into the low and mid 40s.

As we head into mid week, temperatures start to rebound with highs back around seasonal averages in the low to mid 70s and low to mid 80s by the weekend. Not much change in the forecast except for some small rain chances added to late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Most of this moisture looks rather minimal at this point, so just plan on a stray shower.

More rain chances in the forecast heading into early next week as another system brings back scattered showers and storms to the region.

