Man charged for Sheffield drive by shooting

SHEFFIELD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man turned himself in at the Sheffield Police Department on Tuesday and is being held on an attempted murder charge for a shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Officers with the Sheffield Police Department responded to a drive by shooting on Saturday night. When they arrived, K’Vion Lamont Ruffin had been transported to Hellen Keller Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Ruffin was eventually airlifted to Huntsville Hospital in critical condition.

Andre Quashawn Horrison turned himself in to officers and is being held at the Colbert County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

