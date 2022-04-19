Local creatives are back at Design Week Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Calling all designers and creatives alike! If you’re looking for someone who gets it, someone to offer some inspiration and collaboration, look no further than Design Week Huntsville.

The weeklong event is back in Huntsville, now through April 22. Come together with other designers from different industries, agencies, students, young professionals and more. Each day brings new events throughout the city that are totally free.

You can find more information and a full schedule of events at DeisgnWeekHuntsville.com.

