Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Judge: Georgia voters can challenge Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s reelection run

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection is being challenged.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's reelection is being challenged.(Source: CNN/Pool/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ruled that a group of Georgia voters can proceed with legal efforts seeking to disqualify U.S Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for reelection to Congress, citing her role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The challenge filed last month with the Georgia secretary of state’s office alleges that Greene, a Republican, helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that disrupted Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. That violates a rarely cited provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for reelection, according to the challenge.

The amendment says no one can serve in Congress “who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress . . . to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same.” Ratified shortly after the Civil War, it was meant in part to keep representatives who had fought for the Confederacy from returning to Congress.

Greene, 47, filed a lawsuit earlier this month asking a judge to declare that the law that the voters are using to challenge her eligibility is itself unconstitutional and to prohibit state officials from enforcing it.

Judge Amy Totenberg, in a 73-page ruling, denied Greene’s request for a preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order.

Totenberg, who was appointed to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia by President Barack Obama, wrote that Greene had failed to meet the “burden of persuasion” in her request for injunctive relief.

Georgia law says any voter who is eligible to vote for a candidate may challenge that candidate’s qualifications by filing a written complaint within two weeks after the deadline for qualifying. The secretary of state must then notify the candidate of the challenge and request a hearing before an administrative law judge. After holding a hearing, the administrative law judge presents findings to the secretary of state, who then must determine whether the candidate is qualified.

Free Speech for People, a national election and campaign finance reform group, filed the challenge March 24 on behalf of the group of voters.

Greene said in her lawsuit that she “vigorously denies that she ‘aided and engaged in insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential power.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old woman was dropping off family members in...
Woman hits, kills granddaughter in driveway on Easter, highway patrol says

Latest News

Verizon also said it’s offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialists and assistant manager...
Verizon Wireless is raising minimum wage to $20 an hour
Huntsville Utilities announced a road closure for Tuesday.
Section of Randolph Avenue closed for the majority of the day
Sara Nelson, international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, said that the way...
Flight attedants react to mask mandate ruling
A gay couple and their children were verbally assaulted on an Amtrak.
Gay couple, children screamed at on train
FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, file photo, a passenger wears a face mask she travels...
Cheers, fear as judge strikes down US transit mask mandate