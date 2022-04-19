Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans

By Nolan Crane
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Should the city of Huntsville spend tens of millions of dollars to add a sky bridge to connect Lowe Mill to Downtown?

The topic has been discussed and talked about for several years. Huntsville City Council President John Meredith shared his opinion with WAFF.

Just two weeks ago, some city leaders applied for a $25 million grant, that would pay for about 40 percent of the sky bridge.

The other 60 percent or close to $40 million would come from city tax dollars. City Council President John Meredith says that’s too much money.

”I have to admit, I’m starting to become trepidatious about moving forward with the sky bridge. It obviously has a pretty big price tag on it,” said Meredith.

The 1,400-foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.

This bridge was first discussed in 2016 and some people at Big Spring Park are excited and think it’s what the state’s biggest city needs.

“I think the sky bridge would really benefit Huntsville in a lot of ways, and I think anything Huntsville can do to become a more pedestrian friendly city, is going to help in the long run as it grows, and parking becomes more difficult,” said Casey St. John.

Meredith says the sky bridge would be nice, but there are other needs the city should address first.

“Frankly I have a lot of constituents in certain areas that have drainage issues, stormwater issues, of course, roads, and I think the use of that funding could be better served to help with those uses rather than the sky bridge,” said Meredith.

City Council member Bill Kling agrees with Meredith and says the bridge costs too much. While Frances Akridge with the city council and Mayor Tommy Battle support the sky bridge.

Meredith expects the sky bridge debate to be discussed during the next budget meeting. He also says the bridge may cost more than expected if the supply chain issues aren’t resolved soon.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
Robert Smith (left) and Tristan Caples (right) were arrested in connection to a shooting in...
Two men in custody for Myrtlewood shooting
A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead

Latest News

"I even saw one vehicle turn over into a ditch, because they hit a pothole and lost control of...
Pulaski Pike road concerns
Catalytic converter theft reported on Decatur City Schools' property.
Catalytic converters stolen from Decatur City Schools’ vehicles
Debate over Huntsville pedestrian bridge
Debate over Huntsville pedestrian bridge
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse