HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Southbound traffic on Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive is being diverted by the Huntsville Police Department due to a multi-vehicle accident.

UPDATE: According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

