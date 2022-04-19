HPD responding to multi-vehicle wreck on Memorial Parkway
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Southbound traffic on Memorial Parkway at Governors Drive is being diverted by the Huntsville Police Department due to a multi-vehicle accident.
UPDATE: According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., three vehicles were involved in the wreck and one person was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
