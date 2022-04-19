Deals
Get your child into the arts at Around The Curtain Children’s Theatre

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everyone deserves the opportunity to learn more about the arts!

In an area with award-winning high school theatre departments, Around The Curtain Children’s Theatre is dedicated to bringing the theatre to children under 8th grade. Whether your child wants to be in front of the curtain as a performer, or behind the curtain filling one of the countless roles in costuming, lighting and sound, makeup, or set construction, there is a place for them at Around The Curtain!

The organization’s first show, ‘Beauty and The Beast’ is getting ready to hit the stage April 28th - April 30th. You can learn more about the show and get tickets at AroundTheCurtain.org.

The non-profit organization hosts workshops and events all year long, learn how you and your child can get involved at the link here.

