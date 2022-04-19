Frost to start the day, sunny but cool 60s for the afternoon

Good Tuesday morning! A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for our northern and Middle Tennessee counties through 8:00 AM CDT as morning temperatures have dipped into the upper 30s.

Despite the chilly start, today will be a mostly sunny and comfortable Spring day with afternoon highs reaching the middle 60s with a light NW breeze. Mainly clear skies overnight will allow for another cool start to your Wednesday with morning temps in the low to middle 40s, frost is not expected. Some more high clouds will push in for Wednesday leaving us partly cloudy through most of the day. The breezy SE winds will boost high temperatures back into the lower 70s during the afternoon hours.

A sunny and warm end to week is anticipated with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend is also trending warmer with high temperatures in the middle 80s. A few showers will be possible late in the day Sunday. Scattered rain and storm chances will return by next week.

