City of Decatur updates interactive mapping system

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur recently updated its interactive Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping system for residents as announced Tuesday.

GIS administrator Ricky Thompson said it is important to make information accessible for residents.

“We knew that, when we updated our software, we wanted something that would be extremely user-friendly and easy to navigate. The new software is based on a Google Maps platform, and, because so many of us are familiar with the interface, it makes the website easier to utilize,” Thompson said in a statement. “Our job is about making information accessible to our community, and this updated mapping system certainly helps us with that goal.”

When residents use the site and type in their address, they will find out the following:

  • Recycling Collection Days
  • Garbage Collection Schedule
  • Elected Official Representation
  • Police Zone
  • School District

(City of Decatur)

To access the website, click here.

