LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Limestone County announced that Chapman Hollow Rd. will be closed on the Highway 99 end for repairs.

The road will be closed throughout the week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The road will be closed during those hours each weekday until culvert repairs are complete.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.