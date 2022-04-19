Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s Attorney General announces settlements with opioid manufacturers, distributers

AG Steve Marshall discusses White House briefing on border drug trafficking
AG Steve Marshall discusses White House briefing on border drug trafficking
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that Alabama reached settlements with two pharmaceutical manufacturers and one pharmaceutical distributor to resolve claims made by the State in regard to the opioid crisis in Alabama.

The settlements totaled $276 million and they were made with Endo Pharmaceutical, Johnson & Johnson and McKesson.

“These three settlement agreements affirm my decision to decline participation in the national opioid settlements, which did not adequately acknowledge the unique harm that Alabamians have endured and would have redirected millions of dollars to bigger states that experienced a less severe impact,” Marshall said in a statement.

The following is a breakdown of the settlements with the three companies:

  • Endo Pharmaceutical: The State of Alabama and its subdivisions will receive $25 million this year in a lump-sum payment. By comparison, two similarly populated states and their subdivisions settled with Endo for 26% and 35% of the total that Alabama was able to secure. Pursuant to an agreement between the State and its litigating subdivisions, the State will receive $15 million, less attorneys’ fees, and its litigating subdivisions will receive $10 million.
  • Johnson & Johnson: The State of Alabama and its subdivisions will receive $70.3 million this year in a lump-sum payment. While the State would have received this same amount in the national settlement, it would have been paid out over nine years. The settlement funds will be split 50/50 between the State and its subdivisions.
  • McKesson: The State of Alabama and its subdivisions will receive $141 million over nine years. Under the national settlement, the State would have received only $115.8 million, paid out over eighteen years. The settlement funds will be split 50/50 between the State and its subdivisions.

(State of Alabama)

The Alabama Legislature will be able to review work done by the Alabama Opioid Overdose and Addiction Council to determine the state’s greatest needs.

The State also recovered $40 million in attorneys’ fees and costs for the State. The State does have remaining claims against Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt and Insys.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
Shandle Riley claimed a deputy baptized her in Soddy Lake after a traffic stop.
Woman who said deputy coerced her into baptism found dead
John Martin
Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse
The 1,400 foot cable pedestrian sky bridge would connect Lowe Mill to Downtown Huntsville.
Huntsville City Council President speaks out against sky bridge plans
The national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation has been voided by...
Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Latest News

City of Decatur
City of Decatur updates interactive mapping system
Toyota announced a $222 million investment in its Alabama manufacturing plant.
Toyota announces $220 million investment in Huntsville
Toyota Alabama will share an announcement Tuesday.
Toyota Alabama to receive $222M manufacturing investment
Toyota announces new investment
Toyota Motor Manufacturing Alabama shares major announcement