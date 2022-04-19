Alabama A&M welcomes new men’s basketball head coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs introduced Otis Hughley Jr. to the Bulldog community as the 10th head coach in program history.

Hughley began his college basketball career as the head men’s and women’s coach at Wallace State Community College - Selma from 1993-97, posting a 135-46 record. Later on, the Livingston College, now West Alabama, graduate returned to Alabama to be the head coach at LeFlore High School in Mobile. During his years there, he led his team to the 6A state championship title in 2007 and most notably helped develop 12-year NBA veteran DeMarcus Cousins.

He spent time working with the NBA, following Cousins to the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach in 2010-09 and spent a total of six years in the league in various roles. Hughley even gained international coaching experience as the head coach of the Nigerian Women’s National Team. Experience aside, he’s looking forward to starting fresh with the Bulldogs and plants to start by gaining their trust as a coach.

“How can two walk together lest they agree? I don’t think you draw up instructions, directions or strategy unless you understand what you’re working with. And when we uncover that, unearth who they really are, and I help them understand who I am, we’ll come up with a consensus. I think if a kid is on the same page with a coach with who he really is, he’ll be more engaged,” Hughley said.

A native of Atlanta, Georgia, Hughley earned his Bachelor of Science and Business Administration with a Computer Information Systems emphasis at Livingston. He and his wife Valerie are the parents of four children - Jeremiah, Trinitee, Heavyn and Joshua.

