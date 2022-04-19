Deals
Ain’t Too Proud, Aladdin and Tootsie: Broadway Theatre League announces new lineup

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville’s Broadway Theatre League announced a new season of shows that will have you buying tickets faster than a Fred Astaire tap number.

The organizers announced the following shows will make an appearance in Huntsville for the 2022-2023 season: Anastasia, Riverdance, Tootsie, Disney’s Aladdin, On Your Feet: The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, The Book of Mormon (Ding Dong They’re Back) and Ain’t Too Proud: The life and times of the Temptations.

The new season kicks off on November 11 with Anastasia and will continue into 2023.

Payton Walker talked with Andrew Willmon, Broadway Theatre League’s Executive Director about what it’s like having Broadway back in the area and the upcoming season of star-studded shows.

For more information and tickets, visit BroadwayTheatreLeague.org.

