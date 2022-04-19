Deals
2 brothers arrested on theft charges in Limestone County

Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal...
Christopher Woods, 49, of Cambridge, Illinois was arrested Tuesday, April 12, 2022, on federal charges.(MGN)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two brothers are facing theft charges out of Limestone County.

According to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of several batteries and tools being stolen as well as a vehicle being broken into on April 17 from a business in the 15000 block of Highway 72. A day later, deputies located a suspicious vehicle and responded to another business that was targeted in the 17000 block of Highway 72.

LCSO said the two incidents appeared to be related as the vehicle was possible the same in both thefts.

Byron Eugene Olson, 28, and Andrue Josiff Olson, 25, were identified as the suspects in this case. Deputies located the vehicle as well as the Olson’s at their home.

Some of the stolen items from both reported crimes were recovered at the Olson’s home.

The two brothers were arrested for second-degree theft of property and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle. Both are being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $5,000 bond each. This investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.

