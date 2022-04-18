Deals
Road closed in Athens for sewer repairs

The City of Athens will be closing a section of Houston St. to repair sewers.(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Athens announced today that the Wastewater Department has close closed a section of Houston St.

The Wastewater Department says that the area of Houston St. between Hobbs and Bryan will be closed until 3 p.m. while the department does sewer main repairs.

Athens did not announce if this project will take more than one day or not.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

