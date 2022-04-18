Road closed in Athens for sewer repairs
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Athens announced today that the Wastewater Department has close closed a section of Houston St.
The Wastewater Department says that the area of Houston St. between Hobbs and Bryan will be closed until 3 p.m. while the department does sewer main repairs.
Athens did not announce if this project will take more than one day or not.
