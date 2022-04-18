Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Rise in ‘at-home’ COVID tests could skew case counts, experts say

A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than...
A Rise in at-home testing could mean experts are undercounting COVID-19 cases even more than before.(STRINGR)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s a lot easier these days to get “at-home” COVID-19 tests, but many of those test results are not being reported, leading to a drastic undercount of cases.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation estimates only 7% of positive COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are now being detected.

That would mean case rates are actually more than 14 times higher than officially reported.

While cases have been undercounted throughout the pandemic in some states, including Ohio and New York, no longer use positivity rates in the fight against COVID.

The CDC is now emphasizing hospitalization rates over case counts.

To get a more reliable count of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Health is now working with laboratories to help streamline easier ways to report test results.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith (left) and Tristan Caples (right) were arrested in connection to a shooting in...
Two men in custody for Myrtlewood shooting
The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: boy reported missing found safe
A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls

Latest News

Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Zelenskky: Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has begun
Decatur City Schools
Catalytic converters stolen from Decatur City Schools’ vehicles
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is banning foreign investors from buying homes in...
Canada bans foreign home buyers for two years to cool market
Debate over Huntsville pedestrian bridge
Debate over Huntsville pedestrian bridge