Monday Morning Forecast

Some fog for your early Monday morning drive. This will impact time needed to get out the door.

A Stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this morning, with rain chances sticking around for the early half of the morning hours. By late morning, we will see clouds begin to push out and sunshine settling in. Current temps are hovering in the 50s.

For the afternoon hours you can expect to see sunshine, dry conditions and temperatures in the 60s. Winds from the north today will keep us a bit cooler than average.

In the clear from rain for a good stretch of days, with temperatures bouncing back by mid-week! Look for the 70s and even the 80s in the incoming days.

The next 10 days brings sunshine, spring-like temperatures and a dry stretch of days.

