Meet the Author: An evening with Mary Laura Philpott

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Author Mary Laura Philpott is stopping in Huntsville in celebration of her brand new book, “Bomb Shelter: Love, Time and Other Explosives.”

The New York Times Bestselling author is known for her blunt and funny way of writing about some of life’s tragedies and triumphs. This time, she’s back with a memoir that explores what it means to move through life with a soul made of equal parts anxiety and optimism.

Join the conversation about the book at Burritt on the Mountain, in the Baron Bluff, Monday, April 18 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and a cash bar will be available as well as light appetizers.

Find out more information and get your tickets at SnailOnTheWall.com.

