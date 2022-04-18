Man arrested on sexual abuse charge

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Fort Payne Police Department arrested and charged a man for sexually abusing a child less than 12 years old on April 14.

Carey Koss, 38, was arrested and transferred to the DeKalb County Detention Center. Koss was also charged with two counts of domestic violence that the Fort Payne Police Department says are unrelated to the sexual abuse investigation.

Koss is being held on a $60,000 bond.

