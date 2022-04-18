Deals
Madison County Sheriff looking for missing boy

The Madison County Sheriff's Department asks that anyone with information contact them.(Madison County Sherriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that it is searching for a missing juvenile boy.

Nicholas Flores is 16 years old, 5-foot-2 and approximately 130 pounds. Flores has brown eyes and brown hair and was last seen at home wearing a black and blue hoodie.

Anyone who has information about the missing boy is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 256-533-8858.

