Limestone County announces road closure.

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Starting April 18, Seven Mile Post Rd. will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while construction crews operate.

Seven Mile Post Rd. will be closed between New Cut Rd. and Quinn Rd. during those hours.

The construction crews will be replacing cross drains and will keep that section of the road closed during those hours each day until the project is complete.

