Limestone County announces road closure

Limestone County announces road closure.
Limestone County announces road closure.(WALB)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Starting April 18, Seven Mile Post Rd. will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. while construction crews operate.

Seven Mile Post Rd. will be closed between New Cut Rd. and Quinn Rd. during those hours.

🚧ROAD CLOSURE🚧 Beginning today, April 18, 2022, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. through 3:30 p.m., Seven Mile Post Rd....

Posted by Limestone County Sheriff's Office on Monday, April 18, 2022

The construction crews will be replacing cross drains and will keep that section of the road closed during those hours each day until the project is complete.

