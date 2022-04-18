Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.(Matt Kieffer / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland to the 2017 tax law that capped federal tax deductions for state and local taxes.

The lawsuit had previously been dismissed by lower courts. It argued that the Republican-led tax law, signed by then-President Donald Trump, unfairly singled out high-tax states in which Democrats predominate.

The law caps a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, at $10,000. The lawsuit claimed that lawmakers crafted the provision to target Democratic states, interfering with the states’ constitutionally granted taxing authority.

Legislation to raise the cap has passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith (left) and Tristan Caples (right) were arrested in connection to a shooting in...
Two men in custody for Myrtlewood shooting
A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
One man in custody after Saturday afternoon shooting

Latest News

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times
First lady Jill Biden speaks at the White House Easter egg roll event. (CNN, POOL)
Easter egg roll: First lady remarks
Huntsville to host Battle of the Buffalo Wing festival Saturday.
Annual Battle of the Buffalo set for Saturday
FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue...
Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019
The fan-favorite Mexican Pizza will make a historic return to Taco Bell this May.
Mexican Pizza will return to Taco Bell in May