How to donate to family of 2 brothers killed in Huntsville crash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One day after turning 16, Allan Fletcher took his last drive.

The car went off the road and hit a utility pole, causing the car to flip.

A Huntsville Police spokesperson said investigators believe Fletcher lost control after going off the road.

“When I found out it’s just like a deer in headlights. I was stuck, I couldn’t process what was going on. I still haven’t processed what happened,” Megan Alexander, cousin to the boys said.

Fletcher and his 11-year old brother Samuel Ward were killed.

Sirvontis Ward, the third child in the car is now at home and in stable condition.

“Allan was just a very fun loving individual. He loved life. He loved his mother. He loved his siblings. Samuel was just. Oh my God, he was just the sweetest child. He had so much innocence on him and he was just so loving,” Alexander said.

WAFF met up with the principal of Lee High School where Fletcher was a sophomore.

Tony Woods says he was a top student and will be greatly missed by everyone.

“Here at Lee High School, we’re known for hugs, for fist bumps. A good morning. And we’re not seeing that this morning. So the whole student body has been affected. The hallways are filled with sorrow and sadness right now. It is ok to cry, it is ok to seek help, seek counseling,” Woods said.

And Samuel Ward was a fifth-grader at Moores Intermediate School. The Madison County school district sent out a statement saying in part, “Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragic loss.”

“Just send up as many prayers as you possibly can, they are much appreciated at this time. /we have a long road ahead of us in terms of a healing process,” Alexander said.

You can donate to the family here.

Victims in Monday's Fatal Crash (Family member)

Huntsville Police Department, HEMSI, Huntsville Fire and Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office were the responding agencies.

Lee High School Principal Tony Woods held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the emotions surrounding the school after the loss of one of their students.

You can see the full conference down below.

Statement from Madison County School System

The Madison County School System is saddened by the loss of a fifth-grade student Monday evening as the result of a car wreck. The student attended Moores Mill Intermediate School and was a proud member of the Warrior Family. Out of respect to the family, we will not be sharing the student’s name during this time.

Grief counselors are available to assist students and faculty members who are dealing with this loss. The counselors will remain on campus until all needs are met. If parents see a need at home for assistance, please contact the school.

Our sincere thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and everyone affected by this tragic loss.

Lee High School principal Tony Woods is speaking about an accident that involved two boys ages 16 and 11.

