Former Florence pastor pleads guilty to sexual abuse

John Martin
John Martin(Source: Lauderdale County Detention Center)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former pastor of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Florence pleaded guilty last Thursday to three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

John Martin was originally charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two counts of sexual abuse of a child under 12, according to Lauderdale County Assistant District Attorney Coty Hand.

Hand said Martin took a plea deal and will likely serve six years behind bars for this case. Martin will have to spend the rest of his life on the sex offenders registry.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24 at 1:30 p.m.

Read More: Former Florence pastor accused of sexually abusing child

Martin has another sexual abuse case pending in Alabama. He’s charged with first-degree sexual abuse, first-degree sodomy and sexual contact by a school employee in that case.

The former pastor has also been accused of sex crimes at a church in Murfreesboro, TN.

Martin was previously held in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

