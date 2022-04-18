Dry Conditions are back and here to stay

Quite the dreary start to the day, but the rain has quickly moved out of the region and a few peaks of sunshine is possible heading into the afternoon. It will stay cool today though as highs struggle to make it out of the upper 50s in most areas in the Tennessee Valley. These temperatures coupled with northerly breezes will make it feel a bit chilly at times, so you might want to keep a light jacket or even a sweater nearby.

The good news is that the dry conditions are back in the region and it looks like we’re in for the long haul. Temperatures will also be steadily warming up throughout the week. Plan on the mid to upper 70s by mid-week, and heading into this weekend we’ll be in the lower to mid-80s. It will definitely be feeling more like summer instead of spring.

Next rain chances are early next week with a weak cold front, but at this time we’re just looking at a few slight showers. Models are hinting at the possibility that we could make it through the rest of April without any more severe threats. Of course, things could always change from now until then, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated, so you have the latest information.

