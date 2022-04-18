Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Huntsville Golf Tournament Contest
Advertisement

Dry Conditions are back and here to stay

First Alert Weather
First Alert
First Alert(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quite the dreary start to the day, but the rain has quickly moved out of the region and a few peaks of sunshine is possible heading into the afternoon. It will stay cool today though as highs struggle to make it out of the upper 50s in most areas in the Tennessee Valley. These temperatures coupled with northerly breezes will make it feel a bit chilly at times, so you might want to keep a light jacket or even a sweater nearby.

The good news is that the dry conditions are back in the region and it looks like we’re in for the long haul. Temperatures will also be steadily warming up throughout the week. Plan on the mid to upper 70s by mid-week, and heading into this weekend we’ll be in the lower to mid-80s. It will definitely be feeling more like summer instead of spring.

Next rain chances are early next week with a weak cold front, but at this time we’re just looking at a few slight showers. Models are hinting at the possibility that we could make it through the rest of April without any more severe threats. Of course, things could always change from now until then, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated, so you have the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Smith (left) and Tristan Caples (right) were arrested in connection to a shooting in...
Two men in custody for Myrtlewood shooting
A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
Prince William County school employee Jonathan George Skocik has been charged with sexually...
Elementary school employee charged with sexually assaulting several 8-year-old girls
A Blountstown man is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a child, after an...
One man in custody after Saturday afternoon shooting

Latest News

60 Second Forecast with Abigail
Visibility Map
Monday Morning Forecast
WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Monday morning forecast
WAFF PM Sunday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 16 evening