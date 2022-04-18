Deals
Concerts on the Dock returns

By Anna Mahan
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A beloved Huntsville tradition is back! Concerts on the Dock returns to Lowe Mill in Huntsville for your Friday night fun.

Every Friday night, hear live music from local musicians or traveling bands and walk around Lowe Mill to see some local art or grab a bite to eat from a nearby restaurant or food truck. It’s free to join but donations are always welcome to support Lowe Mill and the local art scene.

It all kicks off at 6 p.m. under the water tower. For more information, visit lowemill.art.

