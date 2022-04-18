Annual Battle of the Buffalo set for Saturday

Deals
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 13th annual Battle of the Buffalo Wing Festival is set to take place on Saturday between noon and 5 p.m. at Big Spring Park in Huntsville.

The Battle of the Buffalo is a non-profit organization with the goal of slowing down cancer. Brothers of the Theta Pi Chapter of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity founded the organization two years after their brother Paul Salmon passed after a battle with Leukemia in 2007.

Since its founding, the organization has hosted an annual chicken wing festival and 5k in Huntsville. To date, the group has raised over $200,000 for cancer research.

The festival will include, wings, food, live music, games and a 5k run.

Wayne Farms North Alabama has donated approximately 200 cases of chicken wings to support the festival.

According to Wayne Farms, last years festival raised over $20,000 and served nearly 50,000 wings.

