Scattered rain and storms for Easter Sunday

By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Scattered rain showers will continue this evening and overnight with cool and muggy low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely to start your Easter Sunday with better chances to our south. We will have some dry hours to enjoy outside activities on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Additional showers and storms will move in late Sunday night into Monday morning’s commute with lows near 50 degrees. Despite the morning rainfall, skies will clear into Monday afternoon with a northwest wind keeping temps cooler in the middle 60s.

Tuesday will be sunny and dry with well below average high temperatures in the middle 60s. We have a pleasant and dry stretch of April weather for the Wednesday through Friday period with warmer high temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s.

