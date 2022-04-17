One man in custody after Saturday afternoon shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department announce they have arrested one man in connection to the Saturday afternoon shooting on Myrtlewood Drive.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Lee Smith was charged with Reckless Endangerment and possession of marijuana.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

A second person of interest is also in custody.

Smith was booked into the Madison County Jail on $2800 bond.

