One man in custody after Saturday afternoon shooting

By D'Quan Lee
Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police Department announce they have arrested one man in connection to the Saturday afternoon shooting on Myrtlewood Drive.

Police say 38-year-old Robert Lee Smith was charged with Reckless Endangerment and possession of marijuana.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is now in stable condition.

A second person of interest is also in custody.

Smith was booked into the Madison County Jail on $2800 bond.

