More rain overnight before a beautiful stretch of April weather

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Easter, all! I hope you had the chance to enjoy some of the rain-free hours of this Easter Sunday.

Additional showers and storms will move in late tonight into Monday morning’s commute with lows near 50 degrees. Showers should wrap up around 8 AM.  Despite the morning rainfall, skies will clear into Monday afternoon with a breezy northwest wind keeping temps cooler in the middle 60s.  Tuesday will be sunny and dry with well below average high temperatures in the middle 60s.  

We have a pleasant and dry stretch of April weather for the Wednesday through Friday period with warmer high temperatures in the middle 70s to lower 80s. Next weekend will be warm with highs in the middle 80s!

WAFF morning weather, April 17, 2022