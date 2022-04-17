Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Publix Easter Breakfast Bracket
Advertisement

Easter Morning Forecast

Today
Today(WAFF 48)
By Abigail Degler
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Calm start to your Sunday with dry overcast skies and temperatures in the 50s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies for the majority of your holiday, with sunshine only peeking through periodically. Showers will resume this morning and afternoon. Activity on radar will keep us in the upper 60s lower 70s for that daytime high.

Showers will spill into the overnight hours into Monday, but pushing past this, next week looks fantastic.

For the next stretch of days temperatures will bounce back and forth from the 60s and 70s. The biggest consistency will be the lack of rain.

Happy Easter Everyone!

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Involuntary commitment law changed in Alabama; taking effect in July
A car crash caused a drive to be entrapped Saturday morning.
Saturday morning crash leaves one person in critical condition
Police responded to a shooting in Huntsville just before 1 p.m. Saturday.
One person left with life-threatening injuries in Huntsville shooting
Search underway for armed robbery suspect underway
Search underway for armed robbery suspect in Huntsville
Diana Rogers was arrested Saturday in connection to a homicide that took place in Athens.
Victim identified in Athens homicide investigation

Latest News

WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Scattered rain and storms for Easter Sunday
WAFF AM Saturday 5:00-5:30pm – Syncbak
WAFF weekend evening weather April 16
WAFF 48's Weekend Mornings
Soggy Saturday morning with mild temperatures
60 Second Forecast with Abigail