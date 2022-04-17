Easter Morning Forecast

Calm start to your Sunday with dry overcast skies and temperatures in the 50s.

We will see mostly cloudy skies for the majority of your holiday, with sunshine only peeking through periodically. Showers will resume this morning and afternoon. Activity on radar will keep us in the upper 60s lower 70s for that daytime high.

Showers will spill into the overnight hours into Monday, but pushing past this, next week looks fantastic.

For the next stretch of days temperatures will bounce back and forth from the 60s and 70s. The biggest consistency will be the lack of rain.

Happy Easter Everyone!

