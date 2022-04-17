Calm start to Easter Sunday with temperatures in the 50s

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Easter! It’s a calm start to your Sunday with dry overcast skies and temperatures in the 50s.

We will mostly see cloudy skies for the majority of the holiday with sunshine only peeking through periodically. Showers will resume during the morning and afternoon. Activity on the radar will keep us in the upper 60s to lower 70s for the daytime high.

Showers will spill into the overnight hours of Monday, but after this, next week will look fantastic. For the next stretch of days, temperatures will bounce back and forth between the 60s and 70s. The biggest consistency will be the lack of rain.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.