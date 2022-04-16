Two men in custody for Myrtlewood shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting Saturday just before 1 p.m. in the area of Myrtlewood Drive.

According to the Huntsville Police Department, officers discovered one person with life-threatening injuries caused by the shooting.

The victim was transported to the hospital where investigators now believe the victim is expected to survive.

The Huntsville Police Department says that it has arrested and charged Robert Smith, 38, with reckless endangerment and first-degree possession of marijuana.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred after a verbal altercation between the victim and two male offenders.

The investigators believe that Smith was not the offender who shot the victim. A second person of interest is in custody and being interviewed at this time.

More information will be released as it is made available.

